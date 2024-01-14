Delhi Schools To Reopen Tomorrow After Winter Break

No school will function beyond 5:00 pm.

Schools in Delhi are set to reopen tomorrow, resuming classes in physical mode. However, acknowledging the severity of the cold weather, the government has implemented adjustments to school timings to mitigate the impact on students.

The official order directs that no school will commence its activities before 9:00 am. This delay in the start time is a proactive measure to allow students to avoid the harsh early morning cold.

Additionally, the government has stressed that no school will function beyond 5:00 pm, taking into account the dropping temperatures as the evening approaches.

READ | Pollution Curbs Back In Delhi As Air Quality Dips To 'Severe' Category'

The national capital today recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius and a thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's minimum temperature recorded today was four notches below the season's average. The weather department has predicted very dense fog and cold wave conditions for more two days in the national capital.

Due to the fog, the air quality has also dipped in Delhi and surrounding areas. To combat that, the Centre today mandated the enforcement of anti-pollution measures classified under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect with immediate effect.

The restrictions imposed under GRAP Stage-III puts a stop to operations in stone crushers and all mining and related activities in the NCR. Additionally, a strict ban on construction and demolition activities has been implemented throughout the region, albeit with certain exemptions for specific project categories.