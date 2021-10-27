Delhi Schools To Reopen From Monday For All Classes, Online Classes Stay

All schools can be reopened from Monday for students of all classes.

All schools in the national capital can be reopened from Monday for students of all classes, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Physical attendance will be voluntary and parents will not be forced to send their children to school as classes will be held in a hybrid mode with both in-person and online classes being held simultaneously, he said.

All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from 1st Nov.



However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 27, 2021

Mr Sisodia said that no more than 50 percent of the students will be called to attend physical classes at a time. Schools will need to ensure that 100 percent of their staff is vaccinated.

Students from only classes 9 to 12 were allowed in schools so far.

The DDMA recently met in Delhi to review Delhi's COVID-19 situation, in which the city health secretary suggested, among other measures, making vaccination mandatory for entry into malls and metro trains.

Delhi added 41 new Covid cases yesterday while no single related death was reported in the national capital for the fourth consecutive day. The positivity rate in the city is currently at 0.08 percent.