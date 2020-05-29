Delhi Riots Probe 'Targeted Only Towards One End', Says Court

Delhi witnessed widespread violence in late February this year over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A Delhi court on Friday said that the investigation into a case related to the riots in northeast Delhi in February this year "seems to be targeted only towards one end" and the police have "failed to point out what investigation has been carried out so far regarding the involvement of the rival faction". The court has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) leading the probe to "ensure a fair investigation."

The Patiala House Court in Delhi made the observations made while hearing an application for judicial remand of 24-year-old Jamia Millia Islamia University student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who has been charged under the tough anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and is accused of allegedly instigating crowds by giving speeches during protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He was produced before the judge on May 27 and has been sent to judicial custody till June 26.

During the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana said, "Perusal of the case diary reveals a disturbing fact. The investigation seems to be targeted only towards one end. Upon inquiry from inspectors Lokesh and Anil, they have failed to point out what investigation has been carried out so far regarding the involvement of the rival faction. In view of the same, DCP concerned is required to monitor the investigation and ensure fair investigation." The judge however, did not clarify further on who the rival faction was.

NDTV had earlier reported how several students and activists have been arrested by Delhi Police in the last one month for their involvement in anti-CAA protests and alleged conspiracy in Delhi violence and how courts have made remarks in other cases that the evidence is "superficial" and there is lack of clarity about exact role of accused.

Violence between groups protesting and supporting the contentious citizenship law had scarred parts of Delhi in February, just a few kilometres away from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosting US President Donald Trump, leaving at least 52 dead, hundreds injured and thousands displaced.

Horrific stories and visuals emerged of injured children and schools and homes being burned and, in one case, an 85-year-old woman choking to death after her house was set on fire.