Delhi Reports Under 1,000 Covid Cases Again, Deaths Below 100

Delhi has reported less than 1,000 Covid cases for the second day in a row at a positivity rate of just 1.25 percent. The daily death count was 78 in the last 24 hours, a significant drop from 122 deaths reported yesterday.

The national capital on Sunday logged 946 fresh coronavirus cases. It had logged 956 new cases on Saturday.

Over 75,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in the period.

Delhi's active caseload has dropped below 12,000. The recovery rate has improved to 97.45 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 1803 people were discharged.

Delhi had been reporting thousands of coronavirus cases daily at over 20 percent positivity in April, triggering shortages of medical oxygen, essential drugs and hospital beds. The coronavirus situation started improving after the government announced a full lockdown in the city.

With declining cases, the health infrastructure has also come back on track. Hundreds of normal, oxygen-supported and ICU beds are now vacant at the national capital's hospitals.