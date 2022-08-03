Delhi's 4th Monkeypox Case Found In Foreign National, 9 Cases In India

Another foreign national has tested positive for Monkeypox in Delhi -- the fourth such case in the national capital. The patient is a 31-year-old woman. It is not yet known if she travelled abroad recently. Altogether, nine cases of the disease have surfaced in India -- all in Kerala and Delhi.

The woman has fever and skin lesions and is admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Her samples were sent for testing and the results came positive on Wednesday.

Yesterday, a 35-year-old foreigner with no recent history of travel, tested positive for Monkeypox in Delhi.

The man was admitted to the government-run LNJP Hospital. The Arvind Kejriwal government has asked three private hospitals in the city to set up isolation wards for suspected cases and confirmed patients of the disease.

On Monday, the first Monkeypox patient in Delhi was discharged from

the LNJP hospital.

According to the World Health Organisation, Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis -- a virus transmitted to humans from animals. Its symptoms are similar to that of smallpox, but much less severe.

The symptoms include fever, lesions on the body and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to complications. It is usually a self-limiting disease -- the symptoms last for two to four weeks.

A list of dos and donts shared by the Union health ministry yesterday says the infected person should be kept isolated to prevent the spread of the virus. There should be no sharing of bedding, clothes or towels.

The anti-Covid protocol of handwashing, masks and use of sanitisers should help in this case too.