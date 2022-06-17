Delhi Reports 1,797 New Covid Cases, 35% Higher Than Yesterday

Delhi Covid update: one virus-related death was also recorded in the city. The positivity rate stood at 8 per cent, said a health bulletin.

Delhi Covid Update: The positivity rate in the city stood at 8.18 per cent. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi reported 1,797 new coronavirus cases today, a 35 per cent rise since yesterday's figures, amid an upward trend in infections across the country.

This is the fourth consecutive day Delhi's daily figure remained above the 1,000-mark.

Besides, one virus-related death was also recorded that increased the death count in the city to 26,226, said a health bulletin. The positivity rate in the city stood at 8.18 per cent.

With 901 recoveries logged in the past 24 hours, the city now has 4,843 active cases.

