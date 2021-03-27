Delhi Reports 1,500 Covid Cases Again, Biggest Death Count In 2 Months

Delhi has reported over 1,500 cases for the third consecutive day. The national capital has also logged 10 deaths in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day death count since January 23.

The city reported 1,558 coronavirus cases today, which is its highest single-day figure this year.

The number of active cases in Delhi currently is the highest since December 27 last year. The national capital had 6,713 cases on the day; today, it has 6625 active cases.

Out of 6,55,834 cases, 6,38,212 people have recovered as of now. 974 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is 97.31 percent, whereas the death rate is 1.68 percent.

Delhi had reported 1,534 new infections on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday.

To prevent a spike of cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has banned public celebration of festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.