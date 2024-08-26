Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 35.2 Degrees, Light Rain Likely Tomorrow

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the "satisfactory" category

The national capital experienced intervals of clouds and sunshine on Monday with a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, according to the weather department.

The Met sounded a 'yellow' alert for Tuesday, predicting generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city, along with thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds and strong surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

On Monday, the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 70 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius and humidity oscillated between 83 per cent and 76 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to hover around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, the Met said.

According to the IMD's colour codes for weather warnings, 'green' alert means no advisory is required, 'yellow' asks people to stay aware as the conditions could worsen.

'Orange' denotes a warning to prepare for likely power outages and potential disruptions to transport, rail, road, and air, and a 'red' alert warns of extremely bad weather conditions that could disrupt transportation and power supply, posing a risk to life.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)