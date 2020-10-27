Delhi Records 54 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest In Over 3 Months

The national capital has recorded 3,59,488 COVID-19 cases so far (Representational)

The national capital recorded 54 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the highest in over three months, while 2,832 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 3.59 lakh, according to Delhi government data.

With the latest fatalities, the death count in the city stands at 6,312.

The case positivity rate stood at 8.23 per cent, a slight improvement from 8.43 the previous day. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.17 per cent.

Authorities recorded 2,832 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The number of new cases was 4,136 on Sunday, 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, 54 fatalities, the highest in around 100 days, took the number of deaths to 6,312.

The last time the city recorded over 50 deaths was on July 16 (58).

Delhi had reported 33 deaths on Sunday. The fatality count was 36 on Saturday, 26 on Friday, 35 on Thursday and 47 on Wednesday.

The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 1.04 per cent.

The national capital has recorded 3,59,488 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of these, 3,27,390 people have either recovered, been discharged or migrated.

The number of active cases stood at 25,786 on Monday, of which 16,396 are under home isolation.

As many as 34,411 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday. Of these, 11,817 were RT-PCR tests and 22,594 rapid antigen tests. A total of 43,98,819 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far -- 2.31 lakh tests per million population.

Of the 15,757 hospital beds in the city, 10,353 are unoccupied.

The number of containment zones in the city is 2,930.