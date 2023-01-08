Delhi Private Schools Asked To Remain Shut Till Next Week Over Cold Wave

The Delhi government has advised all private schools to remain closed till January 15 due to the cold wave. The advisory from the Directorate Of Education comes on a day Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius.

"In continuation to the DOE's (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi," the circular read.

Most of the private schools in Delhi had winter vacations till January 8 and were scheduled to open tomorrow.

Government schools in Delhi will also remain shut till January 15.

Today, Delhi recorded the second-lowest temperature in the last ten years - 1.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature was recorded today morning at the Safdarjung weather station. The only time the national capital witnessed a colder morning in the last 10 years was on January 1, 2021, when the lowest temperature was 1.1 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave, along with dense fog, has affected road, rail, and air traffic movement. At 5.30 am today, the visibility near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport was down to 50 metres.

The Indian Meteorological Department has urged people to limit outdoor activity, as this could lead to frostbite.