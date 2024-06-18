Delhi Power Demand Reaches All-Time High Of 8.6 Gigawatts Amid Extreme Heat

According to officials, peak power demand in Delhi reached 8,647 MW at 3:22 pm today. (File)

As searing temperatures reaching up to 47 degrees Celsius continue to boil Delhi, the capital's electricity usage has reached an incredible peak of 8,647 MW today, its highest-ever peak power demand.

According to officials, peak power demand in Delhi reached 8,647 MW at 3:22 pm today.

On May 22, 2024, Delhi's peak electricity consumption reached 8000 MW for the first time. Since then, there have been eight instances when Delhi's peak electricity consumption exceeded 8000 MW.

Due to the scorching temperatures outside, Delhi residents are forced to use air conditioners and other cooling devices more frequently than usual, leading to subsequent electricity spikes.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave conditions in "isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on 19th June."

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh whereas heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on 19th June, 2024. pic.twitter.com/OserdyX0Wb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 18, 2024

The national capital is currently under a 'red' alert, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius today.

With inputs from ANI