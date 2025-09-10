Delhi Gears Up for Winter Smog With 17-Point Action Plan

With Delhi's dreaded smog season just weeks away, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday reviewed the city's 17-point Winter 2025 Air Pollution Control Action Plan, directing departments to complete preparations by October.

According to officials, the plan includes large-scale dust suppression efforts. So far, 219 mist sprayers have been installed at 13 pollution hotspots, while 174 anti-smog guns are being deployed on high-rise buildings across the capital.

Road checks have also been stepped up citywide. Till August, 5.95 lakh challans for vehicles without PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates were issued, the highest in five years. Enforcement teams checked over 10.8 lakh non-destined goods vehicles, turning back 64,214 trucks. Nearly 9.5 lakh challans were issued for illegal parking, while 1.28 lakh vehicles were impounded or towed away.

On other fronts, officials said no landfill fire has occurred this year. Bio-mining work is underway at dump sites, and 1,925 industries have shifted to cleaner fuels, with 50 more in line. To curb winter biomass burning, 576 heaters have been distributed to RWAs.

'Cleaner Air For All'

Mr Sirsa directed departments to accelerate road repairs, dust control at construction sites, and roadside greening. "We have pledged to tackle air pollution round the clock and around the year, with every stakeholder committed to cleaner air for all," he said.

According to the environment department, this year's plan also emphasises citizen involvement, with awareness campaigns in schools and local communities. Mr Sirsa said he has asked for stronger green war rooms and quicker complaint redressal systems. He also announced he would personally inspect Delhi's three landfill sites in the coming weeks to monitor bio-mining progress.