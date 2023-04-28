Case Against Wrestling Body Chief Today: Delhi Police To Supreme Court

The wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing into their request seeking a case against Mr Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP. The Supreme Court had issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestlers' request, alleging no case was registered on their charges.

"There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India in international games about sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court," said a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The wrestlers, who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, have asserted they would stay put until a case is lodged in the matter. Among them are star wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia.

Brij Bhushan Singh, who had denied the sexual misconduct allegations and indicated he will fight fiercely to prove he is innocent, yesterday released a video saying he would wish to embrace death the day he feels helpless.

"Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish for death as I won't be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace," the accused wrestling body chief said in the video.

The protesting wrestlers have also sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the charges against his party's MP. "PM Modi sir talks about 'Beti Bachao' and 'Beti Padhao', and listens to everyone's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Can't he listen to our 'mann ki baat'?" Olympian Sakshi Malik said at a recent media interaction, referring to the PM's monthly radio programme.

Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha has criticised the public protest by the wrestlers. Stating that their protest "amounts to indiscipline", she said they should have waited for the report of a committee that is looking into their charges.

The protesting wrestlers said they were hurt by Ms Usha's statement and that they were looking up to her for support. Asian Games medallist Vinesh Phogat alleged she had even dialled her to discuss the matter, but she did not answer her call, hinting she could be "under some kinds of pressure".

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who had formed the committee to look into the charges, said yesterday the government stands with the players and he himself spoke to the protesters for 12 hours. The committee submitted its report on April 5, but the ministry is yet to make its findings public.