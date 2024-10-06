Delhi Police Secure 1st Conviction Under New Criminal Laws in Theft Case

The DCP said this is the first conviction under new criminal laws in Delhi (Representational)

In the first conviction under new criminal laws, the Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have got a 20-year-old man convicted in a case of burglary, officials said.

Neeraj, a resident of Shakarpur, was booked for burglary under new laws of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), implemented on July 1. He has been awarded three months' imprisonment, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said a case of burglary under section 305(a)/332(c)/3(5) was registered on July 9 against Neeraj for decamping away with some jewellery and valuables from a house in Budh Vihar area of Rohini.

The officer said he was arrested the next day after he was identified on the basis of a CCTV footage.

During trial, charges were framed against Neeraj at a city court in Rohini. After the court found sufficient materials on record which established that Neeraj had committed the crime, the court held him guilty and awarded a sentence of three months to him on September 9, the officer said.

The DCP in a statement said this is the first conviction under new criminal laws in Delhi

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)