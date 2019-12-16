'Used Minimum Force': Police Amid Anger Over Crackdown On Jamia Students

The Delhi police showed maximum restraint despite "provocation" during violence at Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday, a senior official said today, amid accusations that excessive force was used against students who were protesting against the new citizenship law. The officer said several police personnel were also injured.

"Around 30 police personnel received injuries, 2 SHO (station house officer) suffered fractures, one of our personnel is in the ICU (intensive care unit). 2 FIRs (first information report) have been registered for rioting and arsoning. Crime Branch will investigate the matter from all angles," Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The police on Sunday barged into the Jamia campus, rounded up and detained around 100 students, after the protest turned violent. They were accused of beating and abusing students. The detained students were released early this morning after hundreds of students gathered outside the Delhi police headquarters in a show of strength.

"Yesterday, around 2 pm, the protest took place. Locals also participated. Our staff showed maximum restraint despite provocation. Around 4:30 pm, some protesters went towards Mata Mandir marg and set a bus on fire," he added.