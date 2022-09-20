Kidnapped 3 Years Ago, Minor Girl Rescued By Delhi Police From Bihar

A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared for providing clues about the victim. (Representational)

A minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped three years ago from Delhi has been rescued from Purnia in Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Nadir (28), a resident of Purnia district, was also arrested, they said.

A cash reward of Rs one lakh was declared for providing clues about the missing victim, they said.

Anit-human trafficking unit of the crime branch has recovered more than 90 minor girls so far during this year, police said.

The kidnapped girl was around 13 at the time of registration of the case. She was reportedly kidnapped on August 11, 2019 from southeast Delhi.

According to a senior police officer, the accused used to live in the same Delhi locality where the victim's family lives. He used to visit her residence frequently. Later, he lured her and took her along with him.

After making efforts for three days, police arrested the accused and recovered the victim from Purnia on September 13, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Vichitra Veer said.

Nadir was declared proclaimed offender in this case by the Saket court on April 1, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused lured the victim on pretext of marriage and had solemnized marriage with her. Out of this wedlock, one girl was born in Nepal in March, police said.

The victim and accused were brought to Delhi and relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act have been added in the present case.

The victim was produced before the court concerned after her medical examination, and statement under section 164 CrPC was got recorded, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)