Delhi Police Recovers Cocaine Worth Rs 40 Lakh From Nigerian National

Delhi Police arrested the Nigerian national near Chirag Delhi flyover (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old Nigerian national for being allegedly involved in the supply of cocaine.

Police said Constable Ashok Kumar of the South Delhi Narcotics Squad South Delhi on Friday received specific information regarding the movement of a Nigerian national involved in the supply of narcotic drugs.

Following this, a trap was laid at about 4:50 pm near Chirag Delhi flyover. The team arrested one Nigerian national while he was carrying cocaine.

The accused, originally a resident of Lotey State, Nigeria, has been identified as Locky Ferosin Ovnawa.

On further search, the police team recovered the 500 grams of cocaine worth Rs 40,00,000. An FIR has been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at CR Park police station. Further investigation is underway.