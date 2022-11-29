Man, Who Helped Shraddha Walkar Find Job, Gives Statement To Cops: Report

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered in May this year.

Delhi Police on Monday recorded the statement of Jimesh Nambiar in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Walkar, a 27-year-old, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in South Delhi.

Jimesh Nambiar was called by the Delhi Police on Monday, sources said. Jimesh is the same person who referred Walkar to an IT company in 2021. Jimesh met her on social media and helped her find a job.

"Shraddha was referred by Jimesh to an IT sales company and Shraddha started working from home for that company for five to six months," a source said, adding that later, the company fired some employees, including Walkar.

Her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala is accused of strangling to death and chopping her body into pieces in May. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Mehrauli.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)