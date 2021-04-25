Delhi Police Launches Plasma Donors' Data Bank Amid Unprecedented Spike

Delhi on Saturday recorded over 24,000 cases of coronavirus (File)

The Delhi Police, in an attempt to help families of Covid patients find convalescent plasma easily, is now preparing an extensive data bank of willing donors and connecting them with patients.

Called the 'Life Saving Plasma Donors' Data Bank', the initiative has been launched on the official website of the Delhi Police.

With the help of this digital data bank, families of Covid patients recommended plasma therapy by doctors will be able to immediately contact the donors, Delhi Police said in a release.

On the day of launch, 12 donors have registered themselves on the platform, it said.

The Delhi Police has added a tab called "Donate Plasma, Save Lives" to its website which when clicked opens up a window with two options: one for donors and one for those requesting plasma.

Clicking on either opens up a form that lets donors and recipients fill up their details to get registered on the database.

A dedicated team of Delhi Police will check the applications received from patients and match them with donors and then establish a line of contact between them.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava has appealed to everyone who has recovered from the virus to come forward and register themselves as a donor on this platform.

Delhi, and the rest of the country, has been seeing a tidal wave of coronavirus infections as a devastating second wave sweeps through the country. Patients and their families in the national capital - the worst-hit city by Covid - are struggling to find beds in hospitals, medicines, plasma and oxygen.

As the demand for oxygen skyrocketed in the second wave of infections, hospitals in Delhi have been sounding alarms on social media over the last two days, requesting authorities for a supply of the life saving gas.

Delhi on Saturday recorded over 24,000 cases of coronavirus with 357 deaths - the highest single-spike in fatalities.