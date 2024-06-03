Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Lok Sabha Poll Results. Routes To Avoid

Additionally, special traffic arrangements will be effective at August Kranti Marg and Siri Fort Road.

The Delhi traffic police on Monday issued a fresh advisory ahead of the much-awaited counting of votes scheduled for Tuesday, listing key roads where traffic restrictions and diversions will start from 5 am onwards to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

According to the advisory, "The movement of traffic on the road stretch/carriageway from Gagan Cinema T-Point to Nand Nagri Flyover on Wazirabad Road (Mangal Pandey Road) Delhi will be restricted from 5:00 am onwards."

"Wazirabad Road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be closed for general traffic from 5:00 am onwards and traffic will be diverted from Gagan Cinema T-Point. The general public/commuters are also advised to avoid the below road from 5:00 am onwards," the advisory further said.

In view of the counting of votes at Commonwealth Games Village, Akshardham, there will be some traffic restrictions and diversions in the area.

"The commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM side towards NH-24 will go straight towards Akshardham flyover and will take a left turn to reach Pusta Road/ITO/Vikas Marg to reach their destinations. The commuters coming from ITO/Pusta Road side will come upto Akshardham Flyover in front of Akshardham Temple and they will take a U-Turn after crossing Akshardham Flyover and will come on NH -24 to reach their destinations towards Delhi," the Delhi traffic Police said in a post on X.

"Commuters have been requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads. They have also been requested to make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe journey," the post further reads.

"We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period. People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," stated Delhi traffic police.

The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.

Additionally, special traffic arrangements will be effective at August Kranti Marg and Siri Fort Road.

"The general public is advised to avoid August Kranti Marg and Siri Fort Road from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm on Tuesday and take alternative routes i.e. Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, Josip Broz Tito Marg etc. and plan their journey accordingly," according to Delhi Traffic Police.

Commuters have been requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads. People who will head towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

stated Delhi traffic police.

