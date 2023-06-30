Delhi Police Arrests Smugglers With Drugs Worth Over Rs 8 Crore

During interrogation, both confessed to being drug smugglers, says official.

Delhi Police has busted a drug cartel arresting two of its members with heroin and tramadol powder worth over Rs 8 crore from them, a senior officer said on Friday.

The accused were identified as 26-year-old Dharmendra Kumar and 40-year-old Viseshwar Yadav, both residents of Chatra, Jharkhand, he said.

Police have seized 1.505 kg of fine quality heroin and 2.216 kg tramadol powder found in their possession, he said.

On Jun 23, the police got a tip-off that Dharmendra Kumar along with his other associates would be coming to Sarai Kale Khan to deliver a huge consignment of drugs to some people, Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said.

During interrogation, both confessed to being drug smugglers and carrying heroin and tramadol with them, the officer said.

They further revealed that they were supplying drugs on the instructions of the kingpin of the network, Dinesh Yadav, he said.

Efforts are being made to nab Yadav, he added.



