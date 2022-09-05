4.2 Kg Heroin Seized, 2 Drug Cartel Members Arrested: Delhi Police

The cartel allegedly supplied more than 100 kg of heroin in the past 2 years. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has arrested two key members of an interstate drug cartel and seized 4.2 kg of heroin from them, officials said on Monday.

The kingpin of the cartel, Trilok Chand (51), and his carrier Lal Chand (29) supplied heroin in Delhi NCR and adjoining states for many years, they said.

According to the police, Chand used to prepare heroin in his village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur. The cartel allegedly supplied more than 100 kg of heroin in Delhi in the past two years, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said the police received information on August 28 that the two members of the cartel would deliver a big consignment to one of their contacts near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT between 6 pm and 7 pm.

Acting on the tip, the police laid a trap near the bus stop. The two peddlers were spotted around 6.30 pm and apprehended, Mr Singh said.

The police officer said that the 4.2 kg heroin seized from their possession was worth Rs 21 crore in the international market.

"Both the accused disclosed that they had been supplying heroin procured from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh," he added.

