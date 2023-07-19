Gigi Hadid's Instagram Post After Arrest News: 'All's Well That Ends Well'

Gigi Hadid is on a holiday on Cayman Islands.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has shared an Instagram post after her arrest in Cayman Islands for possession of cannabis. The 28-year-old is on a vacation and was arrested and fined after Customs and Border Control agents found marijuana in her luggage. However, a representative for Ms Hadid said in a statement to entertainment outlet E! News that she was travelling with marijuana "purchased legally in NYC with a medical license". The arrest happened on July 10.

But in the latest set of pictures, the supermodel appears carefree. She captioned the post, "All's well that ends well."

Ms Hadid had shared a pair of bikini photos on Instagram on Friday. One photo showed her posing outside on a lounge chair in a two-piece patterned string bikini, while another showed the model smiling while showing off a large dragon tattoo on her right leg.

She posted a mirror selfie of herself and two friends posing in their swimsuits on Tuesday, along with a sun emoji and the words "Good Morning."

As per the court documents obtained by People, Ms Hadid reached Cayman Islands on July 10 on a private jet from the United States. Local outlet Cayman Marl Road said that "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" were discovered from the luggage of Ms Hadid and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy.

The outlet, however, said that the quantities "were relatively small and appeared to be for personal consumption". They were taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre but later released on bail.

Both the women were released on bail and appeared in Summary Court on July 12 to plead guilty. They received a $1,000 fine each, but no conviction was recorded. Courts in the Cayman Islands confirmed to People that Ms Hadid and Ms McCarthy were arraigned in George Town, but did not specify the charges.