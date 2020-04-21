Delhi-Noida Border Sealed Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Some Exceptions Allowed

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate announced the complete closure of the border (File)

The border between Delhi and Noida has been sealed as a preventive measure to fight the coronavirus pandemic till further orders, the Uttar Pradesh government said this evening.

There will be some exceptions, including people who are directly involved in the fight against COVID-19 and vehicles carrying essential items.

The District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, under which Noida falls, said the health department of the district has found that the number of people commuting between Delhi and Noida is high and many who have tested positive for coronavirus in Noida over the last few days, have had a connect with Delhi.

"By the report of the health department of Gautam Budh Nagar, it seems there is a probability of transmission in people who commute between Delhi and Noida," the order by the District Magistrate read.

"Dear residents, as per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate," District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar tweeted.

Dear residents,

As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. StayHome StaySafe???? pic.twitter.com/es4ap51XVW — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 21, 2020

Among those who have been exempt from the ban are: