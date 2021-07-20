Delhi, Neighbouring Areas To Get Rain, Thunderstorms Today

Several parts of Delhi received incessant rainfall on Monday morning (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over some parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh today.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi including Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Red Fort, ITO, President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment, Lodi Road, Safdarjung, R K Puram and Chhattarpur today.

The weather forecasting agency said that the adjoining areas of many places of the national capital region (Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida), parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will receive light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms today.

This comes a day after several parts of Delhi received incessant rainfall on Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in Gurugaon, Noida and Delhi.

Severe waterlogging was also reported in Gurugon's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10.