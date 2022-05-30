Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

The probe agency alleged that the minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.

The arrest comes nearly two months after properties worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by the Aam Aadmi Party leader and his family were attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

Mr Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, during a rally in January this year had said his sources have told him that his colleague Satyendar Jain would likely be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.