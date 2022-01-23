Come And Get Me, Says Arvind Kejriwal's Minister After Arrest Talk

Arvind Kejriwal (right) and his cabinet minister Satyendar Jain (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that he has been informed by sources that the Enforcement Department or ED, which investigates financial crimes, may arrest his cabinet minister Satyendar Jain to help the BJP in next month's Punjab elections.

However, he said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers do not fear these agencies as they have done nothing wrong. Mr Jain, who is in Punjab for the state elections, added, "We will not step back because of all this. We are ready to fight the election."

"From our sources, we have got to know that right before Punjab polls, in the coming few days, the ED is going to arrest (Delhi Health and Home Minister) Satyendar Jain. They are most welcome. Previously too, the centre had conducted raids on Satyendar Jain but got nothing," Mr Kejriwal said, addressing the media.

He alleged that whenever the BJP realises that it is losing, it orders central agencies to needle its opponents. "Since there are elections, raids and arrests will be made. We do not fear such raids. We won't be rattled like Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi because unlike him we have done nothing wrong," the Chief Minister said.

He also said that he, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Mr Jain had been raided in the past and also the AAP's 21 MLAs were arrested but they got nothing.

Separately, Mr Jain also attacked the BJP-controlled central government and said he was ready to be arrested.

"They are welcome to come whenever they want. Even before this, they have raided me twice but all in vain," he said.

"This is all politics and last time they did it during the Punjab elections also. ED, CBI all are welcome. I am ready, if they want to arrest me, they can arrest me," he said.

Punjab will vote on February 20 with results on March 10. The AAP is one of the main contenders against the ruling Congress.