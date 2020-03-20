Delhi Metro To Be Closed On Sunday As Part Of PM's 'Janata Curfew' Move

Delhi Metro to remain closed on Sunday as part of PM's "janata Curfew" move to fight coronavirus

The Delhi Metro will not run any train on Sunday as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "janata curfew" to minimise the spread of the highly contagious Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19.

"In the wake of 'Janta Curfew' to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC tweeted.

PM Modi in a prime time address on Thursday said people should remain in their homes on Sunday to avoid coming in contact with possible infected people.

As part of the self-curfew, the Prime Minister said everyone must stay home from 7 am to 9 pm that day and abide by it. He cautioned people against hoarding and panic-buying, assuring that there would be no shortage of essentials like milk, medicines and food.

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," said PM Modi.

"At 5 pm, we will stand at our balconies, windows or doors for 5 minutes and we will applaud those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens and clapping...," he said.

All malls in Delhi will remain closed amid the scare over coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, adding that grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them will remain open. "In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them)," Mr Kejriwal tweeted this afternoon.

The national capital has so far reported 18 cases of the COVID-19,which includes one foreign national. The city recorded its first death due to the illness last week. A 68-year-old resident of west Delhi died after she came in contact with her son who had contracted the virus after travelling to Switzerland and Italy last month.