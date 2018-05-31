Delhi Metro Blue Line Services Suspended Between Dwarka Sector 21 And Janakpuri West Due To Staff Protests: Report

Updated: May 31, 2018 22:24 IST
Delhi Metro's Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida and Vaishali.

New Delhi:  Train services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were suspended between Dwarka Sector 21 and Janakpuri West due to a protest by Metro rail staff on Thursday night, news agency ANI reported. The employees of the Delhi Metro launched the protest over a fight with personnel of the CISF or Central Industrial Security Force which guards the stations, witnesses said on social media. Many commuters tweeted images and videos of stranded people at stations. Nearly 30 lakh people use the Delhi Metro each month. The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro connects Dwarka, in South West Delhi to Noida and Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh.

