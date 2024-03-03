Delhi Maximum Temperature At 26.2 Degree Celsius, Air Quality 'Moderate'

The humidity level was recorded at 70 percent at 5:20 pm. (File)

Delhiites woke up to light rain on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 13.7 degrees Celsius. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital registered 4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am. The city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of more rain or drizzle, the IMD said.

Thunderstorm with light-to-moderate intensity rain may occur over isolated places of Delhi (Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham Temple, Nehru Stadium) as well as in adjoining areas, the IMD said, adding that there is also a possibility of hailstorm.

The sky would be cloudy in the next few days. However, there is no forecast of rain in the coming days, the IMD said.

The humidity level was recorded at 70 percent at 5:20 pm.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 125, in the "moderate" category, at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)