Delhi Man Mowed Down, Dragged On Car Bonnet For Stopping Rash Driver

The police have identified and seized the car but the driver is yet to be caught. (Representational)

A 37-year-old Delhi man was on Tuesday evening hit by a car and reportedly dragged on the bonnet of the vehicle before being abandoned in a critically injured state. The victim has reportedly suffered traumatic brain injuries and is currently undergoing neurological surgery. The police, however, say he is "out of danger" and is under observation.

Anant Vijay Mandelia, a resident of Greater Kailash 1, was reportedly out on his evening walk when he saw two young men in an SUV racing their car on the main road of the neighbourhood. He asked them to be careful but they retaliated by mowing Mr Mandelia down and dragging him on the bonnet of the vehicle. They fled the locality after the crime.

The police received information regarding the hit and run at around six in the evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi said in a statement.

"Allegedly one young boy driving (a) Volkswagen car (of) yellow mustard colour in a high speed hit a boy namely Anand Vijay Mandelia, age 37 yrs, and dragged the injured on the bonnet of the car and ran away," the police statement said.

The victim was shifted to Max hospital in Saket. The police say he is "unfit for a statement".