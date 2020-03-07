Delhi Man, In Police Custody, Dies While Attempting Escape: Cops

Four policemen have been sent to the police line for their negligence (Representational)

A 24-year-old man, who was accused of attacking a person with a sword, died while attempting to escape from his house where he was taken by police to recreate the crime scene, an official said on Friday.

Police personnel had taken Anshuman to his house on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday following his arrest on Sunday. He jumped from the third floor of his house and fell on the second floor, the official said.

However, family members alleged that he was tortured by police and due to this he committed suicide.

Anshuman suffered head injuries and was rushed to the BLK Hospital where he died on Thursday, police said.

"On Tuesday, a policeman came to our house and arrested Anshuman. We gave the sword to the police when they asked for it. It was not a real sword and not sharp enough, it was only used for weddings," Anshuman's mother Bhagwati Devi said.

Police said that Anshuman was caught on CCTV camera attacking the man.

"Anshuman was taken to his house for recovering his clothes. On reaching his home, the accused forcefully attempted to escape from police custody and ran towards the roof and jumped from the third floor to the second floor of his house," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Four policemen have been sent to the police line for their negligence, the DCP said.

"When he came at midnight, he was crying and was not speaking to us. I think the police tortured him and beat him up," Anshuman's elder brother Jitender said.

The police denied the allegations and said that they took action after they received a complaint from a man who said that he was injured.