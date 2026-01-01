Delhi Man Arrested Over Viral Video Of 'Zigzagging' Through Traffic In SUV

The Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old man and impounded his SUV over alleged rash and dangerous driving on a busy stretch of National Highway-48 here, after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media, an officer said on Tuesday.

Taking note of a video shared by a social media user, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a post said an FIR has been registered in the matter.

"A case has been registered under BNS and Motor Vehicle Act at Samaypur Badli police station. Offending vehicle Scorpio has been seized. Driver has been arrested who is a student of IGNOU," the chief minister wrote on X.

According to the police, the incident came to light on January 18 when a video surfaced showing a black Scorpio-N vehicle with tinted windows being driven in a zigzag manner on the GT Karnal Bypass Road towards Narela, endangering commuters on the stretch.

Taking serious note of the purported video and the potential threat to public safety, a team intercepted the accused vehicle shortly after the clip was flagged, the officer said.

He said the driver was identified as Daud Ansari (21), a resident of Okhla. During verification, it was found that the vehicle was registered in the name of his father, Musafir Ansari. The driving licence of the accused was checked and taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

Police said after examining the video footage and other material evidence, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent acts endangering human life, along with provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act.

"The incident occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm on January 18 on the GT Karnal Bypass Road. The manner in which the vehicle was being driven posed a grave risk to commuters. The offending SUV has been impounded as per legal provisions and further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said.

