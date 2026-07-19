Delhi Man, 20, Stabbed To Death By Mob, 2 Cops Who Tried To Save Him Injured

A 20-year-old man was killed in a knife attack by a mob in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, with two police head constables suffering injuries while trying to rescue him, an officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday. A team from the local police station found the victim, Irfan, in an injured state in B block of the locality.

Irfan, a local, was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, head constables Krishan and Sohan Lal were on beat patrol near Kali Mata Mandir when they noticed a group of people assaulting Irfan and rushed to intervene.

"The officers managed to pull Irfan away from the crowd and tried to move him to safety. However, the attackers allegedly chased the policemen, assaulted both of them and once again attacked Irfan with knives," the officer said.

Three juveniles and an adult were apprehended in connection with the attack on Saturday, the police said.

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