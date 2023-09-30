Delhi Lt Governor Okays Rs 10 Crore For Himachal's Disaster Fund Donation

Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to multiple landslides

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved a contribution of Rs 10 Crore to the Himachal Pradesh 'Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023' from LG/CM Relief fund, an official statement said.

The move comes after a meeting between LG Saxena and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the recently concluded Northern Zonal Council meeting in Amritsar, where Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu is believed to have brought up the issue of the massive destruction caused by the recent unprecedented floods in Himachal, and the requirement of assistance thereto.

The proposal in this regard was condoned and endorsed by Delhi Finance Minister Atishi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It may be noted that as per Rule 5 of the LG/CM Relief Fund, 1994, the "Fund would be utilized for providing relief to people affected by natural calamities like floods, droughts, earthquake etc., or any other similar calamities or to indigent persons or deserving artists, writers in need of such assistance. Grant of assistance to the aforesaid persons will be made by the Lieutenant Government / Chief Minister on the merit of each case, keeping in view the provision of Rule 4, which states that payment for more than Rs 20,000/- will require the approval of both Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister."

Earlier, the Assam government donated Rs 10 crore towards 'Aapda Rahat Kosh' in Himachal Pradesh which aims to provide disaster relief and support to the people affected by the monsoon fury in the state, an official statement said.

It is worth mentioning that Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a catastrophe this year with the monsoon causing massive infrastructural damage and claiming several lives.

According to officials, the current monsoon season has claimed the lives of 400 individuals in rain-related incidents and caused damage to more than 13,000 houses.

