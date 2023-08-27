Himachal's Kullu-Mandi Road Open To One-Way Traffic

The road from Kullu to Pandoh Chailchowk is open one way, only for LMV. (Representational)

The Kullu Police has issued a traffic update in view of frequent landslides owing to heavy rain in the area.

The road from Kullu to Mandi via Pandoh is open one-way, the police statement read adding that from Kullu to Pandoh the traffic will be released from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM and from Pandoh to Kullu, it will be released from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

The road from Kullu to Mandi via Kamand is also open one way only for LMVs (light motor vehicles) as restoration work is going on, the statement read.

The road from Kullu to Pandoh Chailchowk is open one way, only for LMV. The Kullu Manali road via Right Bank will remain closed during the night from 10:00 PM to morning 06:00 AM from Patlikuhal to Manali for road maintenance.

The Bhuntar- Manikaran road will be open only for LMVs. The Kandugad to Khanag section of the Banjar -Anni road will be open only for LMVs as well, the police statement read.

The state has reported a total human loss of 379 people and 352 injured. 2457 houses have been completely damaged in the rains while 10569 houses reported partial damage, according to a statement from the Revenue Department of the Himachal Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force, which has been fully involved in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the hill state continued its relief work and distributing relief material in far-flung areas on Sunday.

"IAF continues to provide humanitarian relief to flood-hit regions of Himachal Pradesh. More than 11,000 kg of relief material was air distributed in far-flung areas and 4 patients have been evacuated," wrote IAF in a statement from the official account of Headquarters, Western Air Command, IAF on 'X'.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kullu-Mandi National Highway was blocked following a landslide due to heavy rains in the district, an official statement said.

