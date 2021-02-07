Delhi Logs 119 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.22 Per Cent

The tally of Delhi's active coronavirus cases on Sunday dropped to 1,112 (File)

Delhi recorded 119 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent while the death count in the national capital rose to 10,879 with two more fatalities, authorities said.

The national capital had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and it was the first time that the daily count of new incidences had stood below 100 in that month.

Also, on Friday, the fatality count was two, same as on February 2, which was the lowest in the last 10 months.

The 119 new cases came out of the 54,247 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 34,102 RT-PCR tests and 20,145 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,035 and the death count mounted to 10,879 with two new fatalities, authorities said.

The tally of active cases on Sunday dropped to 1,112 from 1,174 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

On February 1, the city had recorded three COVID-19 deaths, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the "lowest in the last 10 months".

On February 2, the count had dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last 10 months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)