Delhi Liquor Policy Case LIVE Updates: Enforcement Directorate Likely To Issue Fresh Summons To Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal was first called by central agency to appear on November 2,

The Enforcement Directorate is examining the reply sent by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding his refusal to appear before the agency and may issue its fourth summons to him to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy case, according to sources.

Earlier this morning, security outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was tightened after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders claimed, citing unnamed inputs, that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to arrest the AAP convener today.

These claims come after the Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons issued to him by the probe agency on Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate issued a third summons to Chief Minister Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

The Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated, and unsustainable in law." He further alleged that the said summons appeared to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations.

Meanwhile, the AAP also questioned the timing of the notice just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi Liquor Policy Case :

