Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express To Run From October 5, Booking Opens On IRCTC

The booking of tickets for the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express is now open on the IRCTC website.

The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will have its first commercial run on October 5. The booking of tickets for the train is now open on the IRCTC website, the Railways said on Sunday.

Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express from Delhi on its inaugural run.

The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Delhi-Varanasi route.

