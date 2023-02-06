Delhi Kabaddi Player Accuses Coach Of Rape, Extortion, Blackmail. Case Filed

The complainant's statement is being recorded in court. (file)

Weeks after some of the country's top wrestlers made sexual misconduct and harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, triggering a wave of similar accusations from athletes across the country, a 27-year-old kabaddi player from Delhi today accused her coach of raping her, extorting money, and blackmailing her by threatening to leak private pictures, police said.

A police case was registered at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station in West Delhi against the coach, Joginder.

The complainant informed the police that she had been preparing for kabaddi competitions in Hirankudna near Mundka in West Delhi since 2012, and her coach "made sexual relation with her without her consent" in 2015. She further accused the coach of forcing her to give him a part of earnings from a competition she won in 2018. She transferred Rs 43.5 lakh to the bank account of the accused coach Joginder.

The kabaddi player then got married in 2021, and the accused is blackmailing her by threatening to leak her private photos, she said.

The police have registered a case against the coach, charging him with rape and criminal intimidation, based on the complaint.

The Delhi police have started investigation, and the complainant's statement is being recorded in court.