Delhi Hospitals Say Down To Just Hours Of Oxygen: 10 Facts

Max hospital has said its supplies have been disrupted and it has only six to 12 hours of oxygen left.

Ganga Ram hospital said their supplies will run for around eight hours.

The oxygen crunch issue has reached the Delhi High Court, which pulled up the Centre today, questioning why it was banning oxygen use for industry on April 22 and not immediately.

"Economic interests can't override human lives. Else we are heading for a disaster," the court said.

"At this hour, the highest priority is to save the lives. Last year the government imposed lockdown. But this time despite the situation demanding, the government hasn't done because of the backlash they got last time," the judges said.

The Centre said eight PSA Oxygen Generation Plants are being installed in Delhi by the support of PMCARES Funds. This will increase the capacity by 14.4 metric tonnes.

The states were asked to provide projections for their oxygen requirement as on 20th April, 25th April and 30th April.

Based on that, Delhi's requirement was forecast as 300 MT on April 20, 349 MT on April 25 and 445 MT on April 30, the Centre has said.

At a meeting on April 18, the requirement for Delhi was revised from 300 MT to 700 MT -- a 133 per cent rise, the Centre said.