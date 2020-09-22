Delhi High Court Vacates Stay On Publication Of Book On Asaram's Conviction

The High Court passed the order on a plea by publisher HarperCollins seeking vacation of the interim stay on the publication of the book.

Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2013 case of sexual assault on a minor.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled god-man Asaram titled 'Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram's Conviction''.

Justice Najmi Waziri said the trial court's order granting ex-parte injunction and staying release of the book on the eve of its launch is set aside.

The trial court had stayed the book release on the plea of a woman co-convict in the case.

Delhi High CourtAsaramAsaram book

