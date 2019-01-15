Court Seeks Centre's Reply On Plea Over Ajit Doval Phone Tapping

A petition has asked for a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged tapping of Ajit Doval's phone.

The Delhi High Court sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking setting up of a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged illegal phone tapping of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The petition claimed that phones of several other people were also tapped when the CBI was witnessing a feud between its then Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CBI, seeking their responses on the plea.

The petition by Sarthak Chaturvedi, an advocate, has alleged that the illegal act of "abuse of power" was committed by some public servants working in the agency "for their ulterior motive".

It has claimed that a special unit of the CBI, which handles phone tapping and technical surveillance, was aware of communications between the Ajit Doval and Rakesh Asthana during his feud with Alok Verma.

The former CBI director was removed by a high-level panel headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10.

The petitioner said the issue of tapping of phones was revealed in an application filed in the Supreme Court by CBI DIG Manish Sinha, who was investigating a complaint against Rakesh Asthana. He also sought framing of comprehensive guidelines on tracing, tapping and surveillance of phone calls along with preparation of stocks and accountability of officials.