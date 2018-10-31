High Court Gives Life Term To 16 Former Cops In Hashimpura Massacre Case

The high court termed the massacre as "targeted killing" of unarmed and defenceless people by police

The Delhi High Court today sentenced 16 policemen to life imprisonment for killing 42 people of a minority community in the 1987 Hashimpura massacre case in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel reversed the trial court's verdict which had acquitted the accused.

The high court convicted 16 former Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel for murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

It termed the massacre "targeted killing" of unarmed and defenceless people by the police.

All the 16 convicts have retired from service.

The high court's verdict came on the pleas challenging a trial court's decision to acquit 16 policemen of charges of murder and other crimes in the case.

