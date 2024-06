The Delhi High Court on Saturday issued notice to Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, to delete posts and/or reposts, of a video of the AAP leader addressing the court on March 28.

The ruling came after a plea seeking action for violating video conferencing rules; this was back when Mr Kejriwal was in police custody following his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam.