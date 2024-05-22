'Wife Not Interested In Politics, Will Not Contest Polls': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case.(FILE)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made it clear on Wednesday that his wife Sunita is not likely to contest elections in the future, saying she has no interest in active politics even though she came out aggressively in public after his arrest.

In an interview to PTI, Mr Kejriwal spoke at length on a variety of subjects, including the "humiliation" he suffered during his incarceration, accusations against him, what his family is going through and the prospects of the opposition INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "In every stage of my life, Sunita has supported me. I am fortunate to have a partner like her. To tolerate an eccentric person like me is not easy," Mr Kejriwal said.

He recalled that in 2000 he took leave from his job as an income tax commissioner to work in Delhi's slums, and then resigned to devote himself full time to the social work.

"At that time I had no inkling that I would become a Chief Minister or set up a party, contest elections. I was just driven and worked for 10 years. Even then she supported me. Think what she must have gone through then!" he said.

Mr Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case and alleged irregularities linked to the Delhi government's liquor excise policy from 2001 to 2002. He was released on interim bail on May 10 to campaign for his Aam Aadmi Party in the ongoing general elections.

Soon after he was arrested, Sunita Kejriwal, also a former income tax officer, took the political centre stage of the party. She read out Mr Kejriwal's message from jail, conducted road shows and gave speeches at opposition rallies.

Asked if she will continue her political role, Mr Kejriwal replied, "When I was arrested, she was a bridge between me and Delhi's residents. It was a temporary phase. She has no interest in active politics. In future also, it is not like she will contest elections." On whether Sunita Kejriwal will continue his work once he is back in jail, the Chief Minister answered, "We will approach the court to be provided facilities in jail so that I can continue my work as chief minister of Delhi." Mr Kejriwal described his wife as a brave and strong woman, adding his two children are also becoming strong and brave.

