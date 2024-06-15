YouTube, Facebook Told To Delete Arvind Kejriwal's Video Addressing Court

The Delhi High Court on Saturday issued notice to social media platforms Facebook, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to delete posts and/or reposts of a video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the court on March 28.

The court heard a petition for action for violating video conferencing rules; this was back when Mr Kejriwal was in police custody following his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The petition argued the social media handles of the AAP and some Opposition parties had made copies of the video of court proceedings and posted it online.

The video in question is one of Mr Kejriwal presenting his side of the case to the court.

Mr Kejriwal addressed the court directly, and accused the Enforcement Directorate of trying "to crush" his party. He pointed out - as the AAP had, and continues to do so - that no 'bribes' allegedly received by his party had been recovered.

"I was arrested... but no court has proved me guilty. The CBI, or Central Bureau of Investigation, filed 31,000 pages (of chargesheets) and ED filed 25,000. Even if you read them together the question remains... why have I been arrested?" he asked the court.

Mr Kejriwal also referred to the statements of approvers, or accused individuals who became government witnesses, suggesting they had been coerced into accusing him.

READ | "Probe Agency's 2 Missions: Finish AAP And...": Kejriwal In Court

"The ED had only one mission - to trap me," he alleged, "Three statements were given (by one witness)... but the court only saw those that accused me. Why? This is not right."

The Delhi Chief Minister had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, on charges he played a key role in setting up the alleged liquor policy scam.

The central agency argued the Kejriwal government took bribes in exchange for allotment of liquor sales licences - specifically from a 'South cartel' that includes Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha, the daughter of ex-Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao - under a new policy with inflated profit margins.

These bribes, which the ED has claimed amount to at least Rs 100 crore, were then used to fund the AAP's poll campaigns in Goa and Punjab.

READ | Kejriwal Leaves Jail After 50 Days, Says "Need To Fight Dictatorship"

Mr Kejriwal spent over 50 days in jail - a period rocked by claims and counterclaims by the AAP, the opposition BJP, jail officials, and the ED over his health; the Chief Minister is a diabetic and had alleged he was being deliberately denied insulin, an essential medicine.

The central agency argued, however, that Mr Kejriwal had artificially spiked sugar levels to secure bail on medical grounds and also opposed requests for a doctor's consult.

Mr Kejriwal was eventually given interim bail by the Supreme Court, which reasoned the AAP boss could not be stopped from campaigning for his party amid a national election.

During Mr Kejriwal's time in jail, his wife (and senior leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj) emerged as the faces of the party; Mrs Kejriwal even delivered a fiery speech at a political rally that included members of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, of which the AAP is a member.

READ | "Wife Not Interested In Politics, Will Not Contest Polls": Arvind Kejriwal

Mrs Kejriwal's moment in the political spotlight triggered talk she could make a full-time plunge into the space, particularly with the Delhi Assembly election due next year. However, last month Mr Kejriwal made it clear she is not likely to do sol; he said she had no interest in active politics despite her cameo.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.