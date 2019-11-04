Court Allows Akali Dal's Delhi Chief To Visit Nankana Sahib In Pakistan

Paramjit Singh Sarna was not allowed to enter Pakistan by authorities On October 31

The Delhi High Court Monday allowed Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Delhi President Paramjit Singh Sarna, who was stopped at the Attari border, to go to Pakistan and visit Nankana Sahib.

Justice Navin Chawla suspended the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Mr Sarna and asked him to return on or before November 16.

The court also sought responses of ministries of home and external affairs as also Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Mr Sarna's plea seeking to quash the circular.

He was going to Pakistan via Attari border to visit Nankana Sahib on the 550th anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Sri Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

On October 31, Mr Sarna, who was leading the religious procession, was not allowed by the immigration authorities to enter the neighbouring country since he had a case registered against him in Delhi since 2012.

The court was hearing a plea by Mr Sarna to set aside the action by authorities in restraining him from travelling abroad.

The court asked the authorities to respond to the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on January 22, 2020.

Along with the petition, Mr Sarna filed an application seeking to stay the LOC against him.

He said he became aware of the lookout notice only on October 31, when he was stopped from travelling to Pakistan by the immigration authorities at Attari border to take part in the nagar kirtan organised on the occasion of 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Mr Sarna said he was the main organiser of the nagar kirtan and he had to be present there on Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 12.

EOW submitted before the court that the LOC has been issued on the basis of the FIR wherein certain information has been received only in 2019.

The judge said sir the FIR is dated February 2012, "I see no reason for not allowing the petitioner to travel to Pakistan".

The court also asked him to file an affidavit of undertaking that he would be returning to India on or before November 16 and shall thereafter join the investigation as and when asked.

"The LOC shall remain suspended and the petitioner is allowed to travel to Pakistan. The petitioner shall on affidavit disclose the details of itinerary and place of stay and contact number in Pakistan. The petitioner shall also submit a surety of a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the satisfaction of the Registrar general of this court," the court said.

In his plea, Mr Sarna has sought to call for records of the 2012 FIR registered by the EOW and the LOC issued against him.

The Sikh pilgrims from India visited Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sodda Farooqabad and other shrines in Pakistan.

The pilgrimage will conclude at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where a gold palanquin ''Palki Sahib'' will be installed.

