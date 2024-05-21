Delhi's Searing Heat Wave In 10 Pictures

Delhi has seen a steady rise in temperature in recent days

Large parts of north India, including Haryana and the national capital, are reeling from severe heatwave conditions with temperatures touching 47.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has a 'red alert' for the next five days in the national capital due to heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

A shopper drinks chilled water at Connaught Place in Delhi amid intense heat

On Monday, Delhi's maximum temperature reached 47.4 degrees Celsius -- the highest in the country. The maximum temperature will range between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius, the weather office has warned.

Tourists try to cope with severe heat in Delhi. The weather bureau has warned of a heatwave in several parts of north India

The temperatures have breached the 45 degree Celsius mark in large parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Friends share an umbrella at Connaught Place in Delhi to protect themselves from the harsh Sun

The extreme heatwave conditions have disrupted daily life activities as many choose to remain indoors in the afternoon.

A shopper comes out of the Palika Bazar air-conditioned market in the heart of Delhi using a scarf to keep cool

To protect the animals from heat, Delhi's National Zoological Park has stepped up its animal care efforts by making available water coolers, straw shelters, fruit ice balls, wall-hanging thermometers for temperature monitoring, and water showers.

Delhi Zoo keeper tries to give the elephants some relief from the heat

Several state governments have asked schools to declare holidays for a few days due to extreme heat but have provided the option of online classes. The Delhi government directed the schools that have not closed for summer vacations to do so with immediate effect.

Girls share an umbrella to protect themselves from the severe heatwave in Delhi

In a circular, the Directorate of Education said all the schools were directed to observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 for this academic year.

People try to keep themselves hydrated to face the challenging heat wave in Delhi

Delhi has seen a steady rise in temperature in recent days, culminating in the highest temperature recorded this summer on Sunday at 44.4 degrees Celsius. Saturday's temperature was 43.6 degrees Celsius, up from 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Manicured trees provide some relief from heat to hawkers and visitors at the India Gate lawns near Vijay Chowk, Delhi

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches., according to news agency PTI. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches.

Tourists visit India Gate, braving intense heat wave

As temperatures continue to soar in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh doctors have advised caution against prolonged exposure to heat.

A masked woman - many cover themselves as much as possible to ward against the blazing sun

Experts have advised people to wear light clothes, keep proper hydration, eat good and balanced food at home, and avoid meals from outside.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)