Delhi Health Minister's Father Dies Due To COVID-19, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Last year, Satyendar Jain had got infected with the virus (File)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's father died because of the coronavirus infection, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

"Our health minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID. V v sad. Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family," he said.

Our health minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID. V v sad. Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi.



God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

Mr Jain has been at the forefront of the national capital's fight against the pandemic along with Mr Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Last year, Satyendar Jain himself had got infected with the virus. He had to spent several days in a private hospital in the national capital.

As the country suffers with the more dangerous second wave of infections, Delhi on Saturday reported an all-time record surge in its single-day death count - 412 deaths in 24 hours. The city reported 25,219 infections in the same period with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.

This was the tenth day on the trot that the national capital had recorded over 300 coronavirus-related deaths.

Delhi on Friday recorded 375 deaths and 27,047 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The national capital has been witnessing a severe shortage of oxygen. On Friday, 12 people, including a doctor, died at a hospital because of disruption in oxygen supply.